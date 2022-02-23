Relive Ronda Rousey quickly finishing Sara McMann at UFC 170 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 23, 2022
On Feb. 22, 2014, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey headlined UFC 170 against Sara McMann and made her third successful title defense.

McMann, an Olympic Silver Medalist in the 2004 Athens Games, entered the fight undefeated. Rousey made quick work of McMann, finishing her in 66 seconds.

Take a look back at Rousey’s first-round finish of McMann.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

