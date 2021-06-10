HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White says Robert Whittaker next in line for a middleweight title shot

featuredDana White: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards winner will be in line for a title shot

featuredFrancis Ngannou talks fighter pay after Mayweather Paul: ‘What are we doing wrong?’

Floyd Mayweather cracks Logan Paul

featuredResults: Floyd Mayweather holds Logan Paul under water for eight rounds

Relive Nate Diaz’ best UFC moments on the mic

June 10, 2021
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz has scrapped with the best in the world in his UFC career and never turns down an opportunity to trade words inside or outside of the Octagon.

Diaz faces no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday with the winner likely to get a title shot in their next outing according to UFC president Dana White.

Relive some of Diaz’ best moments on the mic following his many wins inside the octagon.

Francis Ngannou talks fighter pay after Mayweather Paul: ‘What are we doing wrong?’

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA