Relive Nate Diaz’ best UFC moments on the mic

Nate Diaz has scrapped with the best in the world in his UFC career and never turns down an opportunity to trade words inside or outside of the Octagon.

Diaz faces no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday with the winner likely to get a title shot in their next outing according to UFC president Dana White.

Relive some of Diaz’ best moments on the mic following his many wins inside the octagon.

Francis Ngannou talks fighter pay after Mayweather Paul: ‘What are we doing wrong?’

(Courtesy of UFC)