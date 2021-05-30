Relive Michael Bisping’s TUF 3 road to becoming ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Michael Bisping introduced himself to UFC fans around the world on season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2006 where he won the light heavyweight tournament and started down the path of a Hall-of-fame career.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and no. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega coach the 29th season of TUF ahead of their featherweight title bout.

The 29th season begins June 1 and features contestants competing in both the middleweight and bantamweight divisions.

Courtesy of UFC)