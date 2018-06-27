Relive Max Holloway’s Dominant Win Over Ricardo Lamas (UFC 226 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 26, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champion Max Holloway put on a dominant performance back at UFC 199 in 2016 when he faced Ricardo Lamas, and together they provided one of the most memorable endings to a fight in UFC history. Hollway looks to defend his belt against Brian Ortega in the co-main event at UFC 226 on July 7.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

