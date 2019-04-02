Relive Max Holloway’s destruction of Brian Ortega at UFC 231

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway most recently defended his belt at UFC 231 against Brian Ortega in December. He has effectively run away with the division. Holloway won 13 consecutive fights and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. So he’s moving up a weight class to rematch Dustin Poirier.

Poirier hasn’t been on quite the streak that Holloway has since they first fought, but he returned to lightweight a few years after defeating Holloway at UFC 143, and is currently on a run of 8-1-1, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

Though Holloway still holds the featherweight title, he and Poirier will be fighting for the interim UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday, April 13, in Atlanta. Barring injury or other misfortunes, the winner is then expected to be the next challenger to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

Ahead of UFC 236, take a look back at Holloway’s fight with Ortega. Will he do the same to Poirier or be tripped up once again by “The Diamond?”

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.