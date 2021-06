Relive Leon Edward’s 8-fight UFC winning streak | Video

No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards enters his UFC 263 fight on Saturday with Nate Diaz coming off a No Contest. He was riding an eight-fight winning streak prior to an accidental eye poke rendering Belal Muhammad unable to continue back in March.

Take a look back at Edward’s impressing winning steak. He plans to start a new one in his five-round bout against Diaz at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

