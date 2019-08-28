Relive Khabib Nurmagomedov winning UFC Gold (UFC 242 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon to face interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT live from Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov won the lightweight title by defeating Al Iaquinta in the UFC 223 main event in April 2018. Relive “The Eagle” taking home the belt.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.