HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White addresses Conor McGregor’s ESPN interview: ‘He needed to do that’

Nate Diaz and Dana White at UFC 241

featuredDana White: Nate Diaz is a Conor McGregor-Ronda Rousey level UFC star (video)

Conor McGregor UFC 229 NYC Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor tired of being a ‘shell of myself’

Conor McGregor following Floyd Mayweather sparring

featuredConor McGregor admits he was ‘in the wrong’ punching a pub patron; addresses retirement comments

Relive Khabib Nurmagomedov winning UFC Gold (UFC 242 fight video)

August 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon to face interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT live from Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov won the lightweight title by defeating Al Iaquinta in the UFC 223 main event in April 2018. Relive “The Eagle” taking home the belt.

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov take out Michael Johnson (UFC 242 fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA