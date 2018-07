Relive Junior Dos Santos’ Heel-Kick KO of Mark Hunt (UFC Boise Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back at UFC 160 in 2013 former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos earned a second heavyweight title shot with a victory over Mark Hunt. He looks to make the climb again starting with Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night Boise on Saturday.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019