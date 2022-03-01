Relive Jorge Masvidal stopping Nate Diaz to win ‘BMF’ belt | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 28, 2022
Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal holds the only UFC belt that doesn’t represent a divisional championship.

Back in 2019, Masvidal and Nate Diaz went head-to-head at UFC 244 for the BMF belt. After three rounds Masvidal came out victorious via knockout and claimed the first-ever title. Masvidal faces Colby Covington next in the main event at UFC 272 on Saturday.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

