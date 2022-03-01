Relive Jorge Masvidal stopping Nate Diaz to win ‘BMF’ belt | Video

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal holds the only UFC belt that doesn’t represent a divisional championship.

Back in 2019, Masvidal and Nate Diaz went head-to-head at UFC 244 for the BMF belt. After three rounds Masvidal came out victorious via knockout and claimed the first-ever title. Masvidal faces Colby Covington next in the main event at UFC 272 on Saturday.

Colby Covington says he’ll make Jorge Masvidal ‘suffer’ and ‘verbally tap out’ at UFC 272

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19