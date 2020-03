Relive Jon Jones winning UFC gold by stopping ‘Shogun’ Rua on this day in 2011

(Courtesy of UFC)

On this date in 2011, Jon Jones became the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128. Jones has gone on to be considered the greatest mixed martial artist in UFC history and sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings still today.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov confident Dana White will find new location for UFC 249