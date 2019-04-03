Relive Israel Adesanya’s win over Anderson Silva: UFC 236 free fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya continued his rapid ascent up the middleweight rankings after he faced off with UFC legend Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in February. Adesanya faces Kelvin Gastelum next for the interim middleweight championship at UFC 236 on April 13.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya squares off with Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title.

