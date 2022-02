Relive Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 1 from 2019 | Video

Back in 2019, in front of the largest crowd in UFC history, middleweight Israel Adesanya put on a show defeating Robert Whittaker via second-round knockout. This win marked the unification of the middleweight title. Adesanya and Whittaker are set to face off once again in the main event at UFC 271 on Saturday, February 12.

Check out their first fight.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)