Relive Frankie Edgar’s first-round knockout of Chad Mendes (UFC 240 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar capped off a five-fight win streak with a Performance of the Night knockout finish of Chad Mendes at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2015. Over three years later Edgar gets a shot at UFC gold and the featherweight title when he faces off against Max Holloway at UFC 240 on July 27.

