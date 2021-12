Relive Francis Nagnnou’s KO win over Stipe Miocic to win UFC Gold | Video

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou captured the title earlier this year at UFC 260 via knockout over former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and earned Performance of the Night honors.

Ngannou will put his title on the line for the first time again Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center Anaheim, Calif.

Dana White on Cody Garbrandt’s future: ‘He’s been clipped a few times now’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Colby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’