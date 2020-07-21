Relive Darren Till’s win over Kelvin Gastelum (UFC Fight Island Free Fight)

Rewatch Darren Till vs Kelvin Gastelum from UFC 244 last year as Till prepares to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at Fight Island on Saturday, July 25.

Till returned to the middleweight division in his last outing and a win over Whittaker would launch him into contender status in the 185-pound division. The former welterweight title challenger has his eyes focused on a middleweight title shot.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

