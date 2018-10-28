Relive Daniel Cormier Winning Heavyweight Title by Knocking Out Stipe Miocic (UFC 230 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion after defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Next he defends that heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.