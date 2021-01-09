Relive Conor McGregor’s UFC rise

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 9, 2021
Conor McGregor got the attention of UFC matchmakers with a run in Cage Warriors in 2011 and 2012 that saw him claim the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles.

McGregor returns to the Octagon on Jan. 24 in the UFC 257 main event. “The Notorious” faces Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a rematch. The two first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014 with McGregor finishing Poirier in the first round.

