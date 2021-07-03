Relive Conor McGregor’s Top Career Finishes | Video

Watch a collection of the former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s top finishes in his career so far. McGregor meets Dustin Poirier for the third time in the UFC 264 main event on July 10.

McGregor stopped Poirier when the two first fought in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier finished McGregor in their rematch in January at UFC 257 in a lightweight match. The trilogy goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy of UFC)

