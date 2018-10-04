Relive Conor McGregor’s First-Round KO in His UFC Debut

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two-division champion Conor McGregor had an impressive promotional debut back in 2013 scoring a first-round knockout over Marcus Brimage. On Saturday, McGregor returns to the octagon to take on undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Mic Drop Rant: ‘I’m Coming for That Man’s Head’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.