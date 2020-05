Relive Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone 1 (UFC 249 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will run it back over seven years later at UFC 249 on Saturday night, live on ESPN. The two first fought at UFC on FOX 6 on Jan. 26, 2013. Pettis defeated Cerrone midway through the opening round with a vicious kick to the body. Cerrone will look to avenge the loss on May 9.

