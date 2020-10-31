Relive Anderson Silva’s greatest career moments

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 31, 2020
Anderson Silva defended his UFC middleweight title a then-record 10 consecutive times from 2007 to 2012 after securing the title at UFC 64 in 2006.

Ahead of Anderson Silva’s final fight at UFC Vegas 12, take a look back through some of the highlights of one of the most impressive careers the UFC has ever seen.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

