Relive Anderson Silva Finishing Rich Franklin to Win UFC Gold (UFC 234 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Over 12 years ago at UFC 64 Anderson Silva first captured UFC gold and became middleweight champion, a title he would hold on to for nearly seven years. Silva faces Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of UFC 234.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.