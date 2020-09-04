Relive Alistair Overeem’s top Pride FC moments ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 headliner

UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem has spent the majority of the past decade wowing fans with his knockout power inside the Octagon. But in the first decade of his career, Overeem fought a large portion of his time in Japan.

Fighting under the Pride FC banner, Overeem competed against the likes of Chuck Liddell, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Fabricio Werdum, Vitor Belfort, Igor Vovchanchyn, Ricardo Arona, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, amongst many other luminaries.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 9 main event opposite Augusto Sakai, check out this highlight reel of Overeem’s Pride FC performances over the years.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

