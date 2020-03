Relieve the legendary rematch between Dan Henderson and Shogun Rua

Six years ago Dan Henderson and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua met for their Hall of Fame rematch at a UFC Fight Night in Natal, Brazil. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors and Henderson was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus.

(Courtesy of UFC)