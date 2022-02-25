Reinier de Ridder dominates, submits Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: ‘Full Circle’

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Reinier de Ridder remains undefeated after a convincing win over Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: ‘Full Circle’ tonight. The Dutchman’s middleweight belt was on the line with his opponent, the reigning welterweight champion, moving up a division to challenge him.

De Ridder completely dominated the fight from start to finish. He took Abbasov down immediately in the opening round and then moved from side control to mount while threatening with head and arm chokes and armbars, although never quite finding the opportunity to complete the submission.

It was more of the same in the second stanza although this time de Ridder was able to do damage with ground and pound, landing elbows and punches which did visible damage to Abbasov’s face. In the dying seconds he locked in a head and arm choke and the challenger appeared to be tapping as the ball rang to end the round.

In the third round he finally did tap. De Ridder took him down and locked in the head and arm choke with the finish coming at the 0:57 mark.

De Ridder improves to 15-0 with this win. He holds the light heavyweight title as well as the middleweight title and is in the process of establishing himself as the best mixed martial artist on the roster.

Abbasov drops to 23-5. But he remains the welterweight champion despite falling short in his efforts to capture a second belt with the promotion.

Earlier in the evening Vitaly Bigdash prevailed in the trilogy match with Aung La Nsang. Like the first two fights it went the distance although this time the title was not on the line.

Bigdash, who missed weight for this middleweight fight, used his wrestling to nullify La Nsang’s striking skills. The win takes him to 12-2 while the Burmese fighter drops to 27-13-0-1.

ONE: ‘Full Circle, Singapore, February 25th

Reinier De Ridder def. Kiamrian Abbasov via Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 0:57 of R3

Roman Kryklia def. Murat Aygun via KO (Punches and Kicks) at 2:32 of R1

Vitaly Bigdash def. Aung La Nsang via Decision (Unanimous)

Tayfun Ozcan def. Enriko Kehl via Decision (Unanimous)

Kickboxing: Guto Inocente def. Bruno Susano via TKO (Punches and Kicks) at 2:22 of R2

Fabricio Andrade def. Jeremy Pacatiw via KO (Knee to the Body) at 1:37 of R1

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Valmir Da Silva via KO (Punches) at 1:26 of R1

Daniyal Zainalov def. Yuri Simoes via Decision (Split)

Muay Thai: Vladimir Kuzmin def. Chris Shaw via Decision (Unanimous)

Muay Thai: Smilla Sundell def. Diandra Martin via TKO (Punches) at 1:35 of R3

Daniel Puertas def. Jiduo Yibu via Decision (Split)

Drex Zamboanga def. Rahul Raju via KO (Punches) at 1:05 of R1