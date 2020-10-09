Reece McLaren scores first round stoppage at ONE: Reign of Dynasties

HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE: Reign of Dynasties took place in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. There was no live audience in attendance, but the card featured fighters from all over Australia and Asia.

Reece McLaren scored a stoppage win over Aleksi Toivonen in a flyweight fight. The Australian solidified his status as a top contender by finishing the Finnish contender late in the first round.

McLaren started the fight with a high guard and tried kicks to his opponent’s body and legs with limited effect. They clinched and Toivonen landed a right hand on the break.

McLaren responded with a straight left from the southpaw stance. Toivonen began to back up, as the Australian surged forwards while throwing punches to the body and head.

McLaren was clearly in the ascendancy and a knee from the Australian crumpled the Finnish fighter to the canvass.  The 29-year-old takes his record to 15-7 with the win, while Toivonen drops to 7-1-0-2. 

Also in MMA action, Amir Khan stopped Rahul Raju in the opening round of their lightweight bout. The Singaporean improves to 13-7, while his opponent drops to 5-4.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties results

  • Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Josh Tonna via TKO at 2:30 of round two
  • Reece McLaren def. Aleksi Toivonen via knockout at 4:18 of round one
  • Amir Khan def. Rahul Raju via knockout at 4:47 of round one
  • Eko Roni Saputra def. Murugan Silvarajoo via submission (shoulder lock) at 2:29 of round one
  • Hexigetu def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via split decision
  • Roshan Mainam def. Liu Peng Shuai via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of round two

