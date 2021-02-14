Record-setting champ Kamaru Usman tops UFC 258 bonuses

UFC president Dana White announced the winners of the UFC 258 bonuses at the post-fight press conference.

Kamaru Usman, Anthony Hernandez, Julian Marquez and Polyana Viana cashed out at UFC 258, all winning $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. There was no Fight of the Night awarded.

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Kamaru Usman

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman secured a third title defense by defeating number one contender and former training partner of seven years Gilbert Burns.

Usman was dropped by a monster right in the first round, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” re-gained momentum in the fight behind his trademark jab. He eventually finished Burns with a TKO in the second round of the main event.

With the victory, Usman surpassed Georges St-Pierre for the most consecutive victories in the UFC welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman cracks Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez stunned the MMA world to close out the UFC 258 preliminary card, when he submitted four-time IBJJF BJJ world champion and seven-time BJJ world cup champion Rodolfo Vieira with a guillotine choke in the second round of a one-sided middleweight tilt.

Anthony Hernandez punches Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Julian Marquez

Julian Marquez took home the reward for his submission of Maki Pitolo by way of anaconda choke in the third round of their middleweight match-up. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” graced the UFC octagon for the first time in 31 months, losing the first two rounds on all three judges’ scorecards before a hail mary finish with less than a minute left in the third round.

Julian Marquez punches Maki Pitolo at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Polyana Viana

Polyana Viana earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her stoppage of Mallory Martin in their strawweight bout. Viana endured a slam after slipping Martin into a tight triangle choke, but Viana held on and managed to transition into an astounding armbar for the first-round finish.

Polyana Viana kicks Mallory Martin at UFC 258

Dana White’s UFC 258 post-fight scrum

