Record-setting champ Kamaru Usman tops UFC 258 bonuses

February 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White announced the winners of the UFC 258 bonuses at the post-fight press conference.

Kamaru Usman, Anthony Hernandez, Julian Marquez and Polyana Viana cashed out at UFC 258, all winning $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. There was no Fight of the Night awarded.

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Kamaru Usman

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman secured a third title defense by defeating number one contender and former training partner of seven years Gilbert Burns.

Usman was dropped by a monster right in the first round, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” re-gained momentum in the fight behind his trademark jab. He eventually finished Burns with a TKO in the second round of the main event.

With the victory, Usman surpassed Georges St-Pierre for the most consecutive victories in the UFC welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman cracks Gilbert Burns at UFC 258
Kamaru Usman cracks Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez stunned the MMA world to close out the UFC 258 preliminary card, when he submitted four-time IBJJF BJJ world champion and seven-time BJJ world cup champion Rodolfo Vieira with a guillotine choke in the second round of a one-sided middleweight tilt. 

Anthony Hernandez punches Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258
Anthony Hernandez punches Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Julian Marquez

Julian Marquez took home the reward for his submission of Maki Pitolo by way of anaconda choke in the third round of their middleweight match-up. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” graced the UFC octagon for the first time in 31 months, losing the first two rounds on all three judges’ scorecards before a hail mary finish with less than a minute left in the third round.

Julian Marquez punches Maki Pitolo at UFC 258
Julian Marquez punches Maki Pitolo at UFC 258

UFC 258 Performance of the Night: Polyana Viana

Polyana Viana earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her stoppage of Mallory Martin in their strawweight bout. Viana endured a slam after slipping Martin into a tight triangle choke, but Viana held on and managed to transition into an astounding armbar for the first-round finish.

Polyana Viana kicks Mallory Martin at UFC 258
Polyana Viana kicks Mallory Martin at UFC 258

Dana White's UFC 258 post-fight scrum

