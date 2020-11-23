Re-watch the first Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier bout ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are now signed and sealed to deliver in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, which is currently being targeted for UFC Fight Island.

Ahead of their UFC 257 rematch, take a look back at the explosive first fight between McGregor and Poirier.

How Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 developed

Following months of frustration over his UFC scheduling and limitations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, McGregor announced his retirement in June of 2020. He never exited the UFC testing pool, which kept him eligible to return at a moment’s notice.

While he was retired, McGregor teased a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao and then set up a mixed martial arts exhibition bout with Poirier. The exhibition bout was to take place in Dublin in December and also included a promised large donation to Poirier’s charitable foundation.

UFC president Dana White caught wind of the exhibition and offered McGregor an Poirier an official bout in the Octagon. Though they had to traverse a few bumps and boulders, the bout was finally agreed upon and now signed.

