HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez recap video

featuredUFC 255: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia recap video

Petr Yan UFC 251 media day

featuredUFC 256 goes from 3 title fights to none, as Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling nixed

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez at UFC 255

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Re-watch the first Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier bout ahead of UFC 257

November 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are now signed and sealed to deliver in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, which is currently being targeted for UFC Fight Island.

Ahead of their UFC 257 rematch, take a look back at the explosive first fight between McGregor and Poirier.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

How Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 developed

Following months of frustration over his UFC scheduling and limitations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, McGregor announced his retirement in June of 2020. He never exited the UFC testing pool, which kept him eligible to return at a moment’s notice.

While he was retired, McGregor teased a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao and then set up a mixed martial arts exhibition bout with Poirier. The exhibition bout was to take place in Dublin in December and also included a promised large donation to Poirier’s charitable foundation.

UFC president Dana White caught wind of the exhibition and offered McGregor an Poirier an official bout in the Octagon. Though they had to traverse a few bumps and boulders, the bout was finally agreed upon and now signed.

Related Video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Official

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA