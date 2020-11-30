Re-watch Jack Hermansson’s submission of Gerald Meerschaert ahead of UFC Vegas 16

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 30, 2020
Jack Hermansson headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 at the Apex opposite last-minute replacement Marvin Vettori. He was originally supposed to face Kevin Holland, but Holland was pulled from the bout over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before Hermansson squares off with Vettori on Saturday, re-watch his submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert, which put him on a run towards UFC middleweight title contention.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

