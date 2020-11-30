Re-watch Jack Hermansson’s submission of Gerald Meerschaert ahead of UFC Vegas 16

Jack Hermansson headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 at the Apex opposite last-minute replacement Marvin Vettori. He was originally supposed to face Kevin Holland, but Holland was pulled from the bout over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before Hermansson squares off with Vettori on Saturday, re-watch his submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert, which put him on a run towards UFC middleweight title contention.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

