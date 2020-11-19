Re-watch Alex Perez bust on Jussier Formiga ahead of UFC 255 title shot

UFC 255 features a flyweight championship doubleheader as men’s champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Alex Perez and women’s titleholder Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

Before Perez squares off with Figueiredo for the belt, re-watch his title-short earning TKO victory over Jussier Formiga, who recently exited the UFC following the loss.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

