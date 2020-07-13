Razak Alhassan opens up on being falsely accused of rape: ‘Hope God takes revenge’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 13, 2020
Razak Alhassan will be fighting Mounir Lazzez at UFC on ESPN 13 on Wednesday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be the first time Alhassan has fought since his legal battles after being accused of rape. He was eventually found Not Guilty.

“It’s forever changed, because your name can never be the same,” Alhassan said during Monday’s UFC on ESPN 13 Media Day.

“When I was going through all this, I said to myself, ‘Death was good for me’ (rather) than going through this embarrassment that I’m going (through). Because I’m a good person. I would never do what they said I did.

“I thought about revenge… I thought about all the revenge in this world I can to take revenge cause they really got to feel the pain that it put me through. They are out there stripping, not caring what they’re doing to me… while I’m home crying every day, can’t even take care of my kids… I have so much anger. I know it’s behind me now, but I really hope God takes a huge revenge on these girls. I really hope they get what they deserve.”

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal Recap

