Ray Cooper III Scores Quick Finish, Kayla Harrison Picks Up Second Career Win at PFL 6

August 17, 2018
Ray Cooper III made quick work of Pavel Kusch in the PFL 6 featured fight on Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Cooper secured the top welterweight seed in the Professional Fighters League 2018 playoffs with a first round finish.

Cooper immediately went on the offense at the sound of the opening bell inside the Ocean Resort Casino. A left hook to the body dropped Kusch. As Kusch tried to stand, Cooper unloaded a flurry that sent Kusch crashing to the canvas. He followed up with two right hands before the referee had seen enough and stopped the fight.

“I’m coming at everybody the same way, so you guys better be ready to scrap because I’m coming in here ready to scrap from the beginning,” said Cooper following the first-round finish.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo Kayla Harrison stepped into the cage for the second time in a women’s lightweight bout. She took out Brittney Elkin by submission in her professional debut at PFL 2 in June. Showing improvements, Harrison showed off a quick jab and perfectly timed takedowns in her second-round win over Jozette Cotton.

Harrison’s grappling proved too much for Cotton. Harrison secured takedowns without difficulty and advanced her position on the ground. She mounted Cotton in both rounds. The end came when Harrison postured up and hammered away with right hands until the referee stepped in 84 seconds into the third frame.

“I’m still trying to get all the issues out of the game plan, but overall I’m happy. I never want to go three rounds but it’s good to know that I can go three, or five, or ten, or how ever many it takes to put somebody away,” she said following the fight.

PFL 6 Official Results

  • Ray Cooper III def. Pavel Kusch by TKO (punches) at 0:18, R1
  • MagomedKerimov def. Bojan Velickovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kayla Harrison def. Jozette Cotton by TKO (punches) at 1:24, R3
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jonatan Westin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Joao Zeferino def. Yuri Villefort by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:10, R3
  • Rick Story def. Carlton Minus by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:55, R2
  • Jake Shields def. Herman Terrado by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Bruno Santos def. John Howard by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Abuspiyan Magomedov def. Anderson Gonçalves by TKO (punches) at 1:27, R1
  • Shamil Gamzatov def. Rex Harris by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-280
  • Louis Taylor def. Andre Lobato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Gasan Umalatov def. Eddie Gordon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

               

