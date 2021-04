Ray Cooper heads into PFL 2 looking to repeat as welterweight champ

Having won the 2019 PFL welterweight tournament to become the promotion’s welterweight champion, Ray Cooper III intends a repeat performance in 2021.

Cooper’s 2021 season kicks off at PFL 2 on April 29, when he faces Jason Ponet.

(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)