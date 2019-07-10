Ray Cooper III looks for another welterweight final slot heading into PFL 4 opposite John Howard

Looking back on his win over Zake Kamaka at the first PFL event of 2019 in May, welterweight Ray Cooper III feels that the bout played out about as well as it could have.

After some difficulty getting to his opponent in the first round, Cooper was able to finally get Kamaka in a bad position and pick up a submission win.

“It was an all right fight,” said Cooper. “I think I did what I said I was going to do. (Kamaka) didn’t want to stand. He was running away the whole time. I took him down, controlled him on the ground, and finished him in the second.”

Coming off of a run in the last PFL season that saw him make it all the way to the finals of the welterweight draw, Cooper has made few alterations in hopes of at least getting as far this season.

“I’m doing the same things,” said Cooper. “I haven’t changed anything in my camp. I’m doing the same thing as last year and am trying to finish the guy every second of the fight.”

This Thursday in Atlantic City, N.J., Cooper (18-6) will look for his second win in a row when he faces John Howard (27-15-1) in a main card welterweight bout at PFL 4 of 2019.

“John’s a longtime veteran, and I’m going to fight him like I fight everyone else,” Cooper said. “I’m going to try to knock him out in the first round. He likes to brawl too, so I hope he tries to brawl with me and not tries to take me down, but I can fight everywhere. I’ll be ready to go.”

Considering his fighting style, Cooper looks to take the first seed in the upcoming PFL playoffs and work his way back to a million dollar opportunity in the season’s finals.

“I’m always looking for the finish, so I’m focused on getting that #1 seed, getting the most points I can and Finish of the Night in the first round,” said Cooper.

“It doesn’t really matter because in the playoffs you never know you’re going to fight depending on the seeding. Hopefully I get (a rematch with Magomed Magomedkerimov) in the playoffs; if not we meet again in the finals.”