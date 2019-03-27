Ray Borg draws last-minute new opponent for UFC Philadelphia

Two-division Legacy Fighting Alliance champion Casey Kenney will make his UFC debut this weekend against Ray Borg at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia.

It’s the second opponent change for Borg. The No. 3 ranked flyweight was originally slated to face Pingyuan Liu on Saturday but Liu was removed from the fight card on March 13 for undisclosed reasons and replaced by Kyler Phillips. Phillips was then pulled from the bout and replaced by Kenney.

Kenney (11-1-1) last fought on March 22, knocking out Vince Cachero in 98 seconds to capture the LFA bantamweight title. Kenney has fought twice on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Borg (11-3) last competed in October 2017 losing to then-champion Demetrious Johnson. He was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno at UFC 223 but withdrew from the fight after being injured by flying glass after Conor McGregor smashed in the window of a bus carrying Borg and other fighters. The fight was rescheduled but Borg had to pull out of the fight to care for his child who had brain surgery.

Borg was then scheduled to face Joseph Benavidez at at UFC Fight Night 139 in November 2018 but the bout was cancelled due to undisclosed medical reason. “The Tazmexican Devil” will finally get back inside the cage on Saturday.