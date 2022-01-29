Rashad Evans wins on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC 44 USA debut

Miami, FL — Former UFC heavyweight champion, Rashad Evans, stepped back into the cage on Friday night as the co-main event at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC 44 which also happened to be the promotion’s American debut.

It was a bit of a lackluster return for Evans who many hoped would have the same power in his glory days. Although he did dominate the fight (despite nearly losing his shorts at one point) it wasn’t the highlight performance fans wanted. He won all three rounds (30-27) and walked away with his first MMA win in four years.

“Hey Eagle, put me in again,” he said to Nurmagomedov who was sitting cageside. “I will be in much better shape.”

“I’m just really happy to be here,” he said during his post-fight interview. “It felt like a dream.”

The night featured 11 bouts from the FLX Arena, designed with Eagle FC in mind, in Miami, FL.

The promotion will be headquartered in Miami and will host cards from the FLX Arena for the foreseeable future.