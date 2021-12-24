Rashad Evans vs. Gabriel Checco set for Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28

Rashad Evans finally has an opponent.

According to ESPN, Gabriel Checco will face the former UFC fighter who is coming out of retirement to fight in the promotion owned and run by former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Evans announced he would be coming out of retirement some time ago but until now did not have an opponent or a for-sure fight date.

“It’s a one-fight at a time thing, you know? I’m not crazy, I know what this is and I know what this is about,” Evans told SiriusXM. “It doesn’t take away the significance of it. Sometimes we get to the mindset where we’re like ‘if I’m not chasing a belt, then I’m not chasing anything’. For me, to compete is my reward. And to be able to do it in a way and a shape that I want to, that to me is all I really need, to be honest. I just see life differently. I’ve challenged myself in my life and I know what I’m capable of when I’m at my best and I just want to feel that feeling again.”

Evans last fought in 2018 after falling to Anthony Smith at UFC 255. He was on a five-fight skid.

His opponent last fought in MMA at XMMA 3: Vice City where he defeated his opponent via first-round ground and pound. He has also fought a handful of grappling matches over the last few years including nine Submission Underground appearances. He holds sug wins over the likes of Jake Ellenberger, Austin Vanderford and Phillip Rowe, among others.

Eagle FC 44 will take place on Jan. 28 at FLXcast Arena in Miami, FL and will stream live on the FLXcast app.