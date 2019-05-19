HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

UFC Rochester Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 10 Full Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Lee (Results & Fight Stats)

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

featuredDaniel Cormier on Stipe Miocic rematch: ‘This one’s going to break him’

Alexander Volkanovski

featuredAlexander Volkanovski hospitalized while traveling home from UFC 237

Rashad Evans joins UFC Hall of Fame; check out his career retrospective video

May 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

A veteran of 33 professional fights during his 14-year career, Rashad Evans compiled a record of 24-8-1 (14-8-1, UFC), which included wins over UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin and Tito Ortiz, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson, former UFC middleweight champion and 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Michael Bisping, UFC 17: REDEMPTION middleweight tournament champion, and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson and former WEC light heavyweight champion Jason Lambert.

TRENDING > UFC Rochester Main Card Highlights: Rafael Dos Anjos submits Kevin Lee!

Now, Evans joins the ranks of the UFC Hall of Fame as the “Modern Era” inductee for the class of 2019. He’ll be inducted alongside Michael Bisping in July during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA