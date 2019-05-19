Rashad Evans joins UFC Hall of Fame; check out his career retrospective video

(Courtesy of UFC)

A veteran of 33 professional fights during his 14-year career, Rashad Evans compiled a record of 24-8-1 (14-8-1, UFC), which included wins over UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin and Tito Ortiz, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson, former UFC middleweight champion and 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Michael Bisping, UFC 17: REDEMPTION middleweight tournament champion, and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson and former WEC light heavyweight champion Jason Lambert.

Now, Evans joins the ranks of the UFC Hall of Fame as the “Modern Era” inductee for the class of 2019. He’ll be inducted alongside Michael Bisping in July during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.