Rashad Evans: ‘I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out’ | Video

July 5, 2021
Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame member Rashad Evans last fought in June 2018, but “Suga” is looking for a fight.

Evans has been lobbying for a boxing match against social media sensation turned boxer Logan Paul. Paul recently went the distance in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Evans believes he has what it takes to knock Paul out if the two were to sling leather in the ring.

Georges St-Pierre considers Kamaru Usman the best pound-for-pound fighter right now

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

