Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch headlines May 20 UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 73 will be headlined by a rematch between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana on May 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight promotion made the announcement on Tuesday.

Pennington (15-8) is ranked No. 2 in the women’s bantamweight division. ‘Rocky’ is riding a five-fight winning steak and is coming off a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira in her last outing in January.

Aldana (14-6) is ranked fifth in the division and has won four of her last five fights. She’s coming off a knockout win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.

The two fought to a split decision in July 2019 with Pennington getting the nod from the judges.

