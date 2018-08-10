Raquel Pennington Faces Germaine de Randamie at UFC Denver

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 10, 2018
Former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie faces former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington at UFC Fight Night 139 on Nov. 10 in Denver, Colorado. UFC announced the matchup on Thursday along with two other women’s bouts featured on the fight card.

Pennington (9-6) is coming off a loss to champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 in her last outing. “Rocky” plans to rebound by taking out a former champion when she faces de Randamie at the Pepsi Center.

De Randamie (7-3) hasn’t fought since winning the 145-pound title at UFC 208 in February 2017 by defeating Holly Holm. She voluntarily relinquished the title and announced that she was moving back to the bantamweight division. Riding a three-fight winning streak, de Randamie hopes to solidify herself as a contender at 135 pounds when she takes on Pennington.

Also announced for the Denver fight card, strawweight Ashley Yoder (5-4) will try to snap a three-fight skid when she takes on Amanda Cooper (3-4) and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series winner Maycee Barber (5-0) makes her promotional debut against Maia Stevenson (6-5).

On Nov. 12, 1993, UFC 1 took place in Denver and the fight promotion will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at this event.

               

