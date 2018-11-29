Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes 2 Expected to Headline UFC’s Return to Brazil

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 29, 2018
No Comments

A bantamweight rematch is expected to headline the UFC’s return to Brazil in early 2019 as Raphael Assuncao will face Marlon Moraes on Feb. 2 in Fortaleza.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN. As of now, the UFC hasn’t announced the matchup and nothing is official until bout agreements have been signed and returned.

The card will air on ESPN+ in the United States. 

The rematch between the two Brazilian fighters comes more than a year away from their first meeting in 2017 that Assuncao edged out in a split decision.

Since that time, Assuncao has gone onto win two more fights, which extended his winning streak to four overall while remaining one of the top bantamweight fighters on the UFC roster.

Meanwhile, Moraes went on a tear after suffering a loss in his UFC debut while picking up wins in his next three bouts including a pair of blistering knockouts against Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling.

Now Assuncao and Moraes will clash in a five round main event that should determine the next contender for the title in the UFC bantamweight division.

               

