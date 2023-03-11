Raphael Assuncao retires after being choked out by Davey Grant

UFC bantamweight Raphael Assuncao retired on Saturday after being choked unconscious by Davey Grant on the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili preliminary card.

Grant caught Assuncao in an inverted triangle choke and put Assuncao to sleep. While the official result was being read, Assuncao placed his gloves on the octagon canvas signifying retirement.

Raphael Assuncao RETIRES in Octagon after Loss #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/RzzRSZygak — MMAWeekly (@MMAWeeklycom) March 11, 2023

Assuncao made his professional mixed martial arts debut in January 2004. He’s fought in the WEC or UFC since 2009. Five years ago, Assuncao was one of the top bantamweights in the world with wins over notable names. He’s beaten former champion T.J. Dillashaw, current champion Aljamain Sterling, Rob Font, Marlon Moraes, among others.

Assuncao has struggled to put a win together since 2019. He stopped a four-fight losing streak in October. The loss to Grant was Assuncao’s fifth in his last six outings.

