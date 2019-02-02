Raphael Assuncao: Marlon Moraes is Standing in the Way of My Title Shot (UFC Fortaleza Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 2, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Raphael Assuncao plans to beat Marlon Moraes for a second time at UFC Fight Night Fortaleza and expects a bantamweight title shot to follow. Assuncao is 11-1 in the bantamweight division. His only loss is to champion TJ Dillashaw by decision.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Responds to Nevada Commission’s Punishment for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.

