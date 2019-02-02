Raphael Assuncao: Marlon Moraes is Standing in the Way of My Title Shot (UFC Fortaleza Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Raphael Assuncao plans to beat Marlon Moraes for a second time at UFC Fight Night Fortaleza and expects a bantamweight title shot to follow. Assuncao is 11-1 in the bantamweight division. His only loss is to champion TJ Dillashaw by decision.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Responds to Nevada Commission’s Punishment for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.