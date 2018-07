Raphael Assuncao Frustrated with UFC Following UFC 226 Win

Bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao dominated Rob Font at UFC 226 on Saturday, but is frustrated with the fight promotion. The 35-year-old Brazilian is ranked No. 3 in the 135-pound division and is riding a four-fight winning streak. He believes he’s done enough to fight for the title.

