Raphael Assuncao Dominates Rob Font, Calls for Title Shot (UFC 226 Results)

July 7, 2018
July 7, 2018

There’s a big gap between the top of the bantamweight division and bottom half of the top 10 rankings. No. 3 ranked Raphael Assuncao showed why he’s been a perennial contender in the 135-pound division on Saturday by dominated No. 11 ranked Rob Font at UFC 226.

In the opening round, Assuncao moved forward and landed powerful leg kicks. He dropped Font late in the frame with a combination, but Font quickly got back to his feet and landed a flying knee before the round expired.

In the second frame, Assuncao changed things up and immediately secured a takedown. He moved to side control and delivered punches and elbows. Midway through the round, Font scrambled back to his feet but was unable to mount much offense.

Behind on the scorecards, Font pressed forward in the final round. He doubled up on his jab and took the fight to Assuncao. Assuncao remained composed and met Font’s forward motion with his jab. At the midway mark in the round, Assuncao changed levels and took Font down. He advanced to side control and landed short punches and elbows. In the closing seconds of the fight, Assuncao postured up and delivered right hands on his way to a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

During his post-fight interview, Assuncao called for a title shot, asking UFC president Dana White what else has has to do.

“It was a risky fight and I feel that I’m the most consistent guys in the division. I’m one of the most consistent guys in the world, in the UFC. I’ve been quiet. I’ve been a professional. I’ve been doing my job that way since I signed that dotted line. Hey boss, please, if you’re here, what else do I have to do? What else do I have to do for a my title chance. I don’t know what to do,” said Assuncao following his fourth consecutive win.

“What else do I have to do? I’ve fought everybody,” he added.

               

