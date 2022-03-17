Rankings Review: Song Yadong Enters Top 10 in UFC Bantamweight Division

It might be an understatement to say the UFC has some questionable rankings. You would expect rankings to be questionable as they are subjective; however, in this column, I will point out rankings that I think are glaring mistakes. I will also analyze significant movement in the rankings that I agree with.

Editorial Commentary by Peter Parsons

This past Saturday, Song Yadong scored a first round KO over former title contender Marlon Moraes. The KO earned Yadong a performance of the night bonus as well as a top 10 spot in the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division. This was already the tenth UFC fight for the 24-year-old who is now 8-1-1 in the sport’s top promotion.

Song Yadong ranked No. 9 at bantamweight

With the win over Moraes, Yadong was the biggest mover in the UFC rankings this week, moving up five spots. The Chinese fighter is now tied at No. 9 with Pedro Munhoz in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

I think Yadong should clearly be ranked ahead of Munhoz who shot up the rankings after defeating Cody Garbrandt in March of 2019. Since the Garbrandt victory, Munhoz has lost four out of his last 5. Munhoz has fought top competition with those four losses coming against Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar and Aljamain Sterling. His win during that stretch was against perennial ranked fighter Jimmie Rivera. Meanwhile Yadong is coming off a first round KO over Moraes who was ranked No. 10 at the time. Yadong also has wins over top prospect Casey Kenney and current No. 8 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera in the last couple of years.

Kevin Holland details how he heroically stopped restaurant gunman

In my opinion Yadong should also be ranked ahead of the 8th ranked Vera, who he holds a unanimous decision over in May of 2020. Since the Vera fight, Yadong has had the one loss to Kyler Phillips which temporarily took him out of the rankings. Yadong has since won three in a row. Darning that stretch, Vera has notable victories over Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar and a notable loss to Jose Aldo. I don’t think it’s a glaring mistake for Vera to be ranked ahead of Yadong; however, based on their recent bodies of work, I would have Yadong ahead of Vera.

The Ecuadorian Vera will have a chance to move up the rankings on April 30th when he faces the current No. 5 ranked bantamweight Rob Font.

Upcoming Notable UFC Bantamweight Fights

Mar 19 – Timur Valiev vs. Jack Shore

Mar 19 – Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

Mar 26 – Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa

Apr 9 – (IC) Petr Yan vs. (C) Aljamain Sterling

Apr 30 –(8)Marlon Vera vs. (5) Rob Font

My rankings would look different than any other writer or fan who follows the sport closely. This is to be expected, as rankings are subjective. Rankings should be based primarily on results and not perceived potential or popularity.

Some people think rankings do not matter. Rankings do matter. They matter when it comes to matchmaking. They matter when it comes to contract negotiations.

Let’s keep the rankings conversation going. Do you agree or disagree with the above Ranking Review? Express your thoughts in the comments below.