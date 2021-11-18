Rankings Review: Joel Alvarez Enters UFC Lightweight Rankings After Missing Weight

It might be an understatement to say the UFC has some questionable rankings. You would expect rankings to be questionable as they are subjective; however, in this column, I will point out rankings that I think are glaring mistakes. I will also analyze significant movement in the rankings that I agree with.

Editorial Commentary by Peter Parsons

Joel Alvarez entered the lightweight rankings after defeating previous No. 15 ranked Thiago Moises this past Saturday. The only problem is that Alvarez weighed in at 157.5 lbs, a pound and a half over the 156-pound lightweight limit.

Joel Alvarez ranked No. 15 at lightweight

Joel Alvarez picked up the biggest win of his career with a first round TKO over Thiago Moises in the feature fight of the prelims this past Saturday. The Brazilian Moises had previously won three out of four. Moises had defeated Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez. His only setback during the four-fight stretch was a fourth-round main event loss to current No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev.

Alvarez, 19-2 overall as a pro, has now won four straight in the UFC, with two victories by TKO and two by submission. The 28-year-old Spaniard’s most notable win going into the Moises fight was a first-round guillotine choke submission over Joe Duffy.

When it comes to Alvarez’ ranking, the only question is, should a fighter be eligible to move up the rankings after missing weight? My answer to that question is, it depends. In Alvarez’ case, he was on the brink of the lightweight rankings going into this fight and he took out the previous No. 15 ranked fighter in dominating fashion. In this case, I agree with Alvarez’ ranking.

What if he would have missed weight by three pounds? I don’t feel there’s an easy answer. I don’t feel that it’s cut and dry.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below. Should a fighter move up in the rankings after missing weight? Where do you draw the line with a weight miss?

Nicco Montano feels ‘exploited’ by nudity shown in documentary

Upcoming Notable UFC Lightweight Fights

Dec 4 – (14) Rafael Fiziev vs. (12) Brad Riddell

Dec 11 – (1) Dustin Poirier vs (C) Charles Oliveira

Dec 18 – Mateusz Gamrot vs (11) Diego Ferreira

Feb 12 – Renato Moicano vs. Alexander Hernandez

Feb 12 – Vince Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen

My rankings would look different than any other writer or fan who follows the sport closely. This is to be expected, as rankings are subjective. Rankings should be based primarily on results and not perceived potential or popularity.

Some people think rankings do not matter. Rankings do matter. They matter when it comes to matchmaking. They matter when it comes to contract negotiations.

Let’s keep the rankings conversation going. Do you agree or disagree with the above Ranking Review? Express your thoughts in the comments below.