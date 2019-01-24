Randy Costa Predicts First-Round Finish at Cage Titans 42

When it comes to his first year as a pro, 2018 went about as well as bantamweight up and comer Randy Costa could have wanted.

In three bouts last year, Costa was able to pick up three finishes first round finishes, and establish himself as someone to watch on the Northeast fight circuit.

“We got the first three pro fights out of the way with three very exciting finishes I think I opened a lot of eyes of a lot of people,” Costa told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I showed I’m very dangerous in the 135lb division. I think it’s going to carry over to 2019, and things are going to get bigger.”

Costa’s pro debut actually came after a halted attempt to kick off his pro career four years ago was derailed by medical clearance issues.

“My last amateur fight was in 2014 and my first pro fight was to be in 2015 for Bellator,” said Costa. “That kind of set me back. I used the next four years to figure out who I was.

“I grew a lot mentally and physically over the last four years. I’m in much better shape than I was before. I’m faster, stronger, leaner, and I take all this stuff very seriously. I think everything is going the way we expected four years ago, but even better now.”

Costa (3-0) will look to build off the success of last year when he has his first bout of 2019 on Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., where he’ll take on Rob Fuller (0-1) in a Cage Titans 42 main card featherweight bout.

“What I know about him is that he’s definitely a banger,” Costa said of Fuller. “He comes forward and wants to engage in a fire fight. Unfortunately for him, I don’t shy away from a firefight.

“I think I’m going to hit a lot harder and the angles I put in front of him are going to be way too difficult for him. I think he’s going to be throwing a lot and missing a lot. I think I’m going to get that one big shot within three minutes of the first round. I’m looking forward getting my hand raised at the end.”

Should Costa continue on the roll he found himself starting last year, 2019 could be the breakout year he wants it to be.

“I feel like the best team, and I feel like I have the best management around, so all I have to do keep showing up and fighting, and they’ll handle the rest,” said Ford. “I’m very confident in saying that if I get one to three more wins this year that I will be in the UFC.

“I think I have everything they’re looking for. I bring a very exciting style, I’m charismatic and I know how to talk to people. I’m flashy, and I think that’s something a lot of guys don’t have. They don’t have that flash and that pizazz.”