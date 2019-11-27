HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rampage Jackson

Rolling thunder kick - Ross Pearson KO

Amanda Nunes UFC 236 seasonal presser two belts

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

Rampage Jackson would box Deontay Wilder, but only if…

November 27, 2019
(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is slated to fight Fedor Emelianenko at a Bellator and Rizin co-promoted event on Saitama, Japan, on Dec. 29 (Dec. 28 in North America). But he’s open to stepping into the boxing ring. 

Long before Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Rampage was trying to get UFC president Dana White to put him in the boxing ring, but his time for that never came. 

Rampage has still been chugging away in the cage, but told TMZ Sports recently that he’s still interested in boxing and would box just about anyone in the world.

While he initially said that he wouldn’t want to fight Deontay Wilder, Rampage quickly shifted gears and said that he would fight Wilder, currently regarded as one of the top heavyweights in the world… but only IF certain demands were met.

